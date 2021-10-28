Trial set for man charged with Brentwood murder of two boys
BBC Local News: Essex -- Frankie Watson is accused of murdering Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater in Brentwood, Essex.Full Article
The 19-year-old is also accused of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
