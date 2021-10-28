Brett Chamberlain was taken into custody after petrol station staff refused the payment of a £100 coin.Full Article
Shopper who was arrested after trying to use £100 coin wins damages from police
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tesco fuel shopper who used £100 coin wins £5K pay-out after police investigation
He was kicked out of the shop by staff
Western Daily Press
Tesco petrol shopper arrested for using £100 coin wins damages from police
Brett Chamberlain was taken into custody after petrol station staff refused the payment despite the supermarket's head office..
Torquay Herald Express