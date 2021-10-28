Barry Bennell ‘shooed away’ from Manchester United, victim tells judge
Published
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell was “shooed away” from Manchester United, one of his victims has told a High Court judge.Full Article
Published
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell was “shooed away” from Manchester United, one of his victims has told a High Court judge.Full Article
One of eight men suing Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile former scout Barry Bennell had been an..