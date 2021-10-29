Pope urges leaders at Cop26 to provide ‘concrete hope’ for future generations
Pope Francis has called on political leaders heading to Cop26 to urgently tackle the climate crisis to give “concrete hope to future generations”.Full Article
Pope Francis reads his message broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Oct. 29, 2021. / Screenshot from Vatican News YouTube..