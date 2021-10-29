Cop26 bin strikes suspended following new pay deal
Published
Bin collection and street cleaner strikes threatened during the Cop26 global climate summit have been called off following a new pay deal.Full Article
Published
Bin collection and street cleaner strikes threatened during the Cop26 global climate summit have been called off following a new pay deal.Full Article
Unions have agreed to suspend strikes after the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) made a late offer.
The GMB says it will have to put the deal to members before strike action can be called off.