Deputy headteacher appears in court charged with raping child and other sexual offences
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Primary school deputy headteacher in court accused of rape and other child abuse offences
Sky News
A primary school deputy headteacher has appeared in court charged with 18 child sexual abuse offences - including two counts of..
-
14 underappreciated movies you haven’t seen on HBOMax
Mashable
-
Long service and brave actions recognised at awards ceremony
Devon and Cornwall Police