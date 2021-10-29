Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest.Full Article
Nottingham Forest will travel to West London to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Friday night
Steve Cooper's men will look to get back to winning ways against QPR on Friday