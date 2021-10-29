Pep Guardiola: I never imagined being at Manchester City for as long as I have
Published
Pep Guardiola has admitted he never imagined staying at Manchester City as long as he has when he joined the club five years ago.Full Article
Published
Pep Guardiola has admitted he never imagined staying at Manchester City as long as he has when he joined the club five years ago.Full Article
The Crystal Palace boss was speaking to the media on Friday ahead of his side's trip the Ethiad to take on Man City on Saturday..
Quite a lot has changed in the world in the five years since Pep Guardiola and Manchester City last lost a match in the Carabao..