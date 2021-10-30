Eligible people include adults over 50, those living in care homes, frontline health and social care workersFull Article
More than 1.6 million newly eligible people in England receive coronavirus booster invite
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
More than 1.6 million newly eligible people receive coronavirus booster invite
Hull Daily Mail
More than 86 million coronavirus doses have been delivered since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020
Advertisement
More coverage
Millions of COVID booster jab invites being sent out as government resists more calls for Plan B
Sky News
Two million eligible people will be invited to receive a COVID-19 booster jab from the NHS this week, as the government seeks to..