The Prince of Wales will join leaders for an official photograph before attending a private reception and dinnerFull Article
Prince Charles to join world leaders at G20 summit in Rome
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pres. Biden: Pope Told Me That I Should "Keep Receiving Communion"
Newsy
Watch VideoFace to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and..
Advertisement
More coverage
President Biden's Vatican Meeting With Pope Francis Runs Into Overtime
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident biden is in Rome this morning preparing to meet with Pope Francis.
The two are expected to..