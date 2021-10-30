The Queen is 'on very good form' says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson's remarks follow confirmation that the Queen has been advised to rest for two further weeks.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he spoke with the Queen who "seems to be in very good form". Mr Johnson adds that the advise Her..
Boris Johnson says he spoke to the Queen this week and she was on "very good form", adding the whole country "wishes her well".