David Moyes loves making West Ham great entertainers of the Premier League
Published
David Moyes is revelling in his role in making West Ham the Premier League’s great entertainers.Full Article
Published
David Moyes is revelling in his role in making West Ham the Premier League’s great entertainers.Full Article
A full transcript as West Ham manager David Moyes spoke to the media after his team's clash with Liverpool at the London Stadium[
David Moyes confirms West Ham have no major injury concerns ahead of clash with Liverpool on Sunday