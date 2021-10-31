A man is in hospital after being stabbed a number of times following an incident in Newtownards on Saturday.Full Article
Man in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Newtownards
Newtownards: Man stabbed multiple times on Mill Street
A 22-year-old man is in police custody over the incident on Mill Street on Saturday night.
BBC News
