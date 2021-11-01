Local Democracy Reporter, Sarah Booker Lewis discusses issues with overgrowth in Brighton
Mark Walker discusses local issues with Local Democracy Reporter, Sarah Booker-Lewis, they speak about a motion that Conservative Councillor Robert Nemeth has put forward about how we can revitalise pavements back to a high standard after being overrun with weeds over the last couple of years.
