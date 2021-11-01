Strictly's Shirley Ballas gives health update as she requires urgent scans on all organs
Published
"She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs."Full Article
Published
"She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs."Full Article
The BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was on ITV Good Morning Britain on Wednesday November 3 where she discussed the health scare