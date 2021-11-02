World leaders are setting out commitments to curb deforestation and cut methane emissions at COP26.Full Article
World leaders setting out major deforestation and methane pledges with 2030 target dates
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
U.N.: Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit A New Record, Cuts Fall Short
Watch VideoGreenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for..
Newsy
Amazon Rain Forest Turning into Carbon Source, UN Agency Warns
The battle to stem climate change may be lost as new information indicates the Amazon rain forest is turning from a carbon sink –..
VOA News