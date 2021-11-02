Around 60 people from the group are disrupting traffic in the area as well as London and Manchester.Full Article
Insulate Britain protesters block Paradise Circus in city centre.
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Insulate Britain target Birmingham: Police warn drivers to avoid city centre
Protesters targeted Paradise Circus in the city centre
Tamworth Herald
Live updates as Insulate Britain protesters block Paradise Circus in city centre - traffic stopped
Around 60 people from Insulate Britain are disrupting traffic in Birmingham as well as London and Manchester
Tamworth Herald