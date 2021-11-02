PCs Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were assigned to protect the scene after sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found dead in north west London in June 2020.Full Article
Met Police officers plead guilty to sharing photos of murdered sisters on WhatsApp
