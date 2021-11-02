"Unsurprisingly, bookmaker odds suggest that the north is by far the likeliest location for a snowball fight this Christmas, with Aberdeen at 7/4 and Glasgow and Edinburgh at 2/1 heading the White Christmas market as of now."Full Article
Will it be a White Christmas in the UK in 2021 - bookies have their say
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Scots city most likely place in UK to see a white Christmas this year
Bookies say that there is a 36% chance of snow landing in the Granite City on December 25 this year.
Daily Record