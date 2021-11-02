Four more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices
Another four small energy providers have gone bust in a move that will see new suppliers sought for about 23,700 households and businesses, the energy watchdog said.
Four more energy suppliers in the UK have collapsed amid the crisis enveloping the sector as a result of surging wholesale gas..
