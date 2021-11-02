Deadline to use £100 high street card extended until December 14
The deadline to use the £100 high street voucher scheme card is to be extended until the middle of December, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced.Full Article
People will have another two weeks to spend their £100 high street vouchers, says Gordon Lyons.
People will be able to use their Spend Local voucher in shops until 14 December.