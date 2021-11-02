The President and his staff jetted out of the capital on Tuesday night after arriving on November 1 for the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.Full Article
US President Joe Biden jets off from Edinburgh Airport on Air Force One after COP26 visit
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Joe Biden's bulletproof limo 'the beast' pulls up at Edinburgh petrol station shocking locals
Daily Record
The US leader touched down in the capital this week on Air Force One.
Advertisement
More coverage
US, Europe Focus on Iran Nuclear Program at G-20
VOA News
U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks with European leaders over the Iran nuclear program Saturday afternoon, Rome time, on the..