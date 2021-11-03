A man has been taken into custody after police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of CarnavonFull Article
Four-year-old Australian girl found weeks after vanishing from family tent
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Australia Police: Missing little girl found alive
USATODAY.com
Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's..
-
Australian police found 4-year-old Cleo Smith safe, 18 days after she went missing
NPR
-
'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl
SeattlePI.com
-
Australian police weep after rescue of missing four-year-old girl
Belfast Telegraph
-
Cleo Smith: Missing Australian girl found ‘alive and well’
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Australia: 4-year-old girl rescued after 2 weeks missing
Deutsche Welle
Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" after disappearing from her family's tent during a camping trip on Australia's remote west..
-
Australia: 4-year-old missing girl rescued after 2 weeks
Deutsche Welle
-
Girl who vanished from Australian campsite found alive after weeks of searching
Upworthy
-
Missing four-year-old Australian girl found after two-week search
Japan Today
-
4-year-old Australian found after vanishing from family tent
Newsday