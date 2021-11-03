Newcastle United: Unai Emery to reject Newcastle interest - Guillem Balague
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Villarreal manager Unai Emery will reject the chance to take over as Newcastle United boss, reports Guillem Balague.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Villarreal manager Unai Emery will reject the chance to take over as Newcastle United boss, reports Guillem Balague.Full Article
Villarreal head coach Unai Emery confirmed Newcastle United’s interest in bringing him back to the Premier League, but he is yet..