Covid: Hard months to come in pandemic for UK, says Van-Tam
Published
Too many people believe the pandemic is over, England's deputy chief medical officer warns.Full Article
Published
Too many people believe the pandemic is over, England's deputy chief medical officer warns.Full Article
Professor Van-Tam says too many people think the pandemic is over, and there are "hard months to come."
Before the pandemic effectively closed Thailand off to the rest of the world in March of last year, Bangkok’s Kin & Koff Café..