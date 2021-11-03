Sam Simmonds: Exeter boss Rob Baxter urges back-row to force way into England side
BBC Local News: Devon -- Exeter boss Rob Baxter says Sam Simmonds must use his club form to try to force his way into the England squad.Full Article
Exeter boss Rob Baxter says Sam Simmonds must use his club form to try to force his way into the England squad.