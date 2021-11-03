The South Western Railway driver suffered what police described as "life-changing injuries"Full Article
Salisbury crash: Train ran 220 metres past stop signal as wheels slipped on rails
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Salisbury crash train ran through red light as wheels slipped on rails
The “initial evidence” indicates that brakes were applied but "low adhesion" meant the train was unable to stop.
Hull Daily Mail
Salisbury crash train ran 220 metres past stop signal as wheels slipped on rails
A train involved in a collision in Salisbury ran 220 metres past a stop signal before hitting a second service, investigators said.
Belfast Telegraph