Labour's Angela Rayner tore into the Prime Minister for 'wallowing in sleaze' Tory plans to change the Commons processes on suspending MPs to save the neck of a colleague.Full Article
'Cheating catches up on you' Boris Johnson told to take lesson from Donald Trump
Daily Record0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Labour: Johnson acting like his 'hero' Donald Trump
ODN
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner suggests that Boris Johnson should learn lessons from his "hero" Donald Trump and remember that..