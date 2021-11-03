Greta Thunberg jokes she will go net zero on swearing
Greta Thunberg has joked she is going “net zero on swear words” after a video emerged of her joining in with a rude chant outside Cop26.Full Article
Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist, who has been campaigning since the age of 15.She is well known for challenging..