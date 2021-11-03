Government set to announce mandatory jabs for NHS staff
Officials have been considering whether to introduce mandatory vaccinations for frontline health and care staff.Full Article
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last week he was “leaning towards” making the jabs compulsory for staff in England
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that Covid vaccines could become mandatory for all NHS staff.
