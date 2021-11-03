Fans were gathering at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress venue north of Stockholm on Tuesday night for a tribute performanceFull Article
Two dead after man falls seven floors at Abba concert in Sweden
Two people have died after a man fell from the seventh floor of a concert hall in Sweden which was about to host an ABBA tribute..
Two dead after seven-storey fall at Abba tribute concert
Around 1,000 people had gathered at the venue in Sweden before a person fell and hit two others.
