Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits to using racial slur towards Azeem Rafiq
Published
Former England batter Gary Ballance has confessed to using “a racial slur” against his ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.Full Article
Published
Former England batter Gary Ballance has confessed to using “a racial slur” against his ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.Full Article
Former England batter Ballance said he 'deeply regretted' the language he had used towards Rafiq
Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using “a racial slur” against his ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, whose..