But uptake of plug-in vehicles continues to grow and will account for more than 16% of all new cars registered in the UK this yearFull Article
Demand for new cars down around a quarter in October
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The new MG 5 Driving in the country
AutoMotions
The BEV segment is growing rapidly, however it is clear that many new electric models are positioned in the premium class, the more..
Advertisement
More coverage
The new MG 5 Driving in the city
The BEV segment is growing rapidly, however it is clear that many new electric models are positioned in the premium class, the more..
AutoMotions
The new MG 5 Design Preview
The BEV segment is growing rapidly, however it is clear that many new electric models are positioned in the premium class, the more..
AutoMotions