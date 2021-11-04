Former England batter Ballance said he 'deeply regretted' the language he had used towards Rafiq.Full Article
Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits using racial slur towards Azeem Rafiq
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits to using racial slur towards Azeem Rafiq
Wales Online
Former England batter Ballance said he 'deeply regretted' the language he had used towards Rafiq
-
Former England Test star admits to aiming racial slur at ex-teammate
Brisbane Times
-
Darren Gough demands answers as Gary Ballance says he ‘regrets’ using racial slur against Azeem Rafiq during time together at Yorkshire
talkSPORT
-
Gary Ballance says he 'regrets' using racial slur against Azeem Rafiq during time together at Yorkshire
BBC Local News
-
Yorkshire's Ballance 'regrets' using racial slur
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits to using ‘racial slur’ towards Azeem Rafiq
Belfast Telegraph
Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using “a racial slur” against his ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, whose..