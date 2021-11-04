Boris Johnson left Cop26 on a private jet to attend dinner in London – report
Published
Boris Johnson reportedly flew out of the Cop26 climate summit on a private jet to attend a dinner with former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson reportedly flew out of the Cop26 climate summit on a private jet to attend a dinner with former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore.Full Article
The Prime Minister left the conference at 6.20pm and arrived at London Stansted at 7.16pm, before heading to the private men-only..
Mr Johnson had been attending an event to discuss climate change