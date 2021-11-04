Sarah Jayne Dunn to depart Hollyoaks following OnlyFans account launch
Hollyoaks bosses have confirmed Sarah Jayne Dunn will be departing the soap, saying they “respect her choice” to continue to produce content on OnlyFans.Full Article
The axe comes after Sarah Jayne Dunn refused to quit stripping on x-rated OnlyFans website