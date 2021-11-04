Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would seek "cross-party" changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties refused to take part in a "corrupt committee".Full Article
Boris Johnson performs U-turn on sleaze rules for MPs after Owen Paterson scandal
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How Devon MPs voted as Owen Paterson Tory 'sleaze' row grips House of Commons
North Devon Journal
Boris Johnson ordered his Conservative MPs to back an amendment to reform the Commons standards system