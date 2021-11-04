Mazda MX-5 RF GT Sport Tech review – Come alive with the MX-5 sports car

Mazda MX-5 RF GT Sport Tech review – Come alive with the MX-5 sports car

Daily Record

Published

Your motoring life can be so much more enjoyable if you opt to buy Mazda's keenly priced two-seater sports car. Here, we give you the lowdown on the spec, performance and price of the top-end GT Sport Tech model – and you can watch a video gallery of it, too.

Full Article