The star wasn't able to come up with a resolution with soap bosses over the adult subscription site.Full Article
Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn 'sacked' from soap after joining adult site OnlyFans
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Who is Sarah Jayne Dunn's husband? Family life of Hollyoaks star who left soap over OnlyFans
Tamworth Herald
After over 20 years on Hollyoaks, Sarah Jayne Dunn has left the show after Channel 4 and her failed to reach an agreement.
Hollyoaks sacks star because she won't quit OnlyFans
Tamworth Herald