Pound tumbles but FTSE climbs after Bank holds interest rates
The Bank of England’s surprise decision to keep its powder dry and avoid raising interest rates helped propel London’s markets higher at the expense of the pound.Full Article
U.K. stocks rose on Thursday as the pound weakened and investors awaited the Bank of England's decision on interest rates amid..