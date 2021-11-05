Youth activists to march through Glasgow demanding climate action at Cop26
Youth activists are taking to the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians as the Cop26 talks continue.Full Article
Meet the activists who walked from London to Glasgow to raise awareness, engagement and action on the climate crisis.
Famous Swedish teen activist Greta has been in the city for the conference, being pictured with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and..