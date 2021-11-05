Boris Johnson left counting the cost of Owen Paterson debacle
Published
The fallout from the Owen Paterson row has continued with Boris Johnson left counting the cost of a humiliating Government U-turn.Full Article
Published
The fallout from the Owen Paterson row has continued with Boris Johnson left counting the cost of a humiliating Government U-turn.Full Article
The PM's U-turned to allow a fresh vote on the former minister’s suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules
Boris Johnson ordered his Conservative MPs to back an amendment to reform the Commons standards system