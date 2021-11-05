Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq claims
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect, as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club continues to grow.Full Article
Roger Hutton accuses sport’s governing body of not intervening in scandal at club
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns over the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.