Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker speaks to Conservative Councillor Dee Simson with updates from around Woodingdean. They discuss a number of topics including traffic congestion in Woodingdean, a new outdoor gym in Central Park, accessability for disabled people on the beach and much more.



The post The Vote with Mark Walker – Updates from Woodingdean with Conservative Councillor, Dee Simson appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.