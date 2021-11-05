Scandal-hit Tory MP Owen Paterson made more than 10 approaches to a food safety watchdog and departmental ministers on behalf of two Northern Ireland firms he was paid more than £100,000 for consultancy work.Full Article
What scandal-hit Owen Paterson did on behalf of two NI companies
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon slams 'grotesque' idea of sleaze scandal MP getting seat in Lords
Daily Record
Former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson was found to have breached Commons rules by lobbying officials and ministers for..
UK Conservatives back down on lobbying plan overhaul
SeattlePI.com