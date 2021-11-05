Glasgow marchers call on world leaders to listen to voice of the people
School-skipping pupils were joined by healthcare workers, activists and artists as they marched through the streets of Glasgow demanding climate justice.Full Article
Watch VideoFrom on-the-pulse PR stunts to straightforward protesting, activists are making themselves heard on Glasgow's..
Ahead of the international COP26 meeting, in which world leaders will convene in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss the..