David Moyes feels West Ham have earned position in the Premier League table
Published
David Moyes believes West Ham are deserving of their place in the Premier League table – insisting the Hammers are “not imposters”.Full Article
Published
David Moyes believes West Ham are deserving of their place in the Premier League table – insisting the Hammers are “not imposters”.Full Article
A full transcript as West Ham manager David Moyes spoke to the media after his team's clash with Liverpool at the London Stadium[
David Moyes confirms West Ham have no major injury concerns ahead of clash with Liverpool on Sunday