Norwich claim first league win of season as Brentford’s losing run continues
Published
Norwich finally broke their win duck as goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki fired them to a 2-1 victory at Brentford.Full Article
Published
Norwich finally broke their win duck as goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki fired them to a 2-1 victory at Brentford.Full Article
Norwich finally won a Premier League match at the eleventh time of asking this season with a 2-1 victory at Brentford. Early goals..
Has the pressure released from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta? It feels like a distant memory when the Gunners lost their opening..