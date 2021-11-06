Labour seeks to maintain pressure on Johnson over ‘sleaze’ claims
Published
Boris Johnson’s Government faces further sleaze allegations as the fallout continues from the Owen Paterson saga.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson’s Government faces further sleaze allegations as the fallout continues from the Owen Paterson saga.Full Article
Fallout continues from PM's handling of the Owen Paterson row amid claims major donors have been put forward for peerages
Fallout continues from PM's handling of the Owen Paterson row amid claims major donors have been put forward for seats in the Lords