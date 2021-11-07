What the papers say – November 7
Published
Further sleaze allegations against Boris Johnson’s Government and other political developments are splashed across the national papers.Full Article
Published
Further sleaze allegations against Boris Johnson’s Government and other political developments are splashed across the national papers.Full Article
The papers begin the weekend by covering the growing pressure on Boris Johnson, a “triple Covid boost” and David Ginola’s..
Climate change is intensifying. Global temperatures are rising and weather is becoming more extreme. It's increasingly clear that..
The national papers are led by the world’s leaders gearing up for the opening day of the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.